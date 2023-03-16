Sporting CP star Pedro Goncalves leaves Arsenal fans dumfounded with incredible goal

Pedro Goncalves drew Sporting level against Arsenal on Thursday with an audacious lob right on the half-way line.

Xhaka had put Arsenal 1-0 up

But Sporting came out resurgent

Goncalves equalised with long-range lob

WHAT HAPPENED? The highly rated Portuguese midfielder stole the ball after some sloppy passing between Granit Xhaka and Jorginho in the middle of the park. Goncalves controlled well and drove before chipping the ball from a staggering 46 yards out, as his pin-point effort sailed over a scrambling Aaron Ramsdale and into the back of the night to silence the Emirates crowd.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

More to follow...