England boss Southgate explains what makes Jude Bellingham stand out from other young players after sensational Senegal World Cup performance

Gareth Southgate has offered an explanation as to why Jude Bellingham stands out after an impressive showing in England's 3-0 win over Senegal.

19-year-old produced on big stage yet again

Manager praises mentality and drive

Dortmund midfielder unleashed by Henderson's role

WHAT HAPPENED? Bellingham produced another impressive performance, helping steer England into the quarter-finals of the World Cup. In the first half, he assisted Jordan Henderson's opener, as well as spring the counter attack that led to Harry Kane's stoppage-time strike.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking after the victory, the England boss said: "I think the biggest thing is the mentality. Obviously we’ve done a lot of work over the years with young players and young player development. And the thing that makes the difference is the mindset, the drive, the desire to learn and improve. And he has all of that. I think with him, Phil and Bukayo tonight, it felt the right moment for them and they all stepped up.

He continued: "I have to say with Hendo as well because those two out of possession really got us into the game. We were a bit stuck with the ball and our best moments were turning the ball over. I think Hendo’s influence is allowing Jude more freedom positionally. He responded to that remarkably well."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Borussia Dortmund midfielder has started all four of England's World Cup games so far. Whether that be sitting next to Declan Rice in a two, or playing behind Harry Kane as a number 10, Bellingham has the qualities to both attack and defend when needed.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR BELLINGHAM? After a few sensational performances at the World Cup, Bellingham is a shoo-in to start England's quarter-final tie against reigning champions France on Saturday.