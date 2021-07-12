'Incredibly proud' Southgate needs time to reflect on England future

The England boss says he is looking forward to the World Cup but isn't thinking too far ahead after a heartbreaking defeat

Gareth Southgate says he is not yet ready to talk about the future, but he is excited to see how this group of England players continues to evolve in the run-up to the 2022 World Cup.

England were left heartbroken on Sunday as the Three Lions fell short in the Euro 2020 final, losing in a shootout to Italy following a 1-1 draw through 120 minutes.

Despite that result, Southgate was full of praise for his team and says he believe that are brighter days ahead for this England group.

What did Southgate say?

“We are all together, they’ve been incredible to work with. They’ve given the country some unbelievable memories," he told the BBC.

"Tonight will be extremely difficult for us of course, and you have to feel that disappointment because the opportunity to win trophies like this are so rare in your life. But when they reflect on what they’ve done, they should be incredibly proud of themselves.

"At the moment, the pain of the defeat is huge, we wanted to give the nation one more special night and we weren’t able to do it. The World Cup feels a million miles away, but this team can be better and can improve, the number of young players we have blooded, they have been fantastic.

"But the future ... yeah, I need a bit of time to reflect on that.”

Strong bonds

Although Southgate's England couldn't deliver the highly-coveted trophy on Sunday night, the manager does believe that his side has done something good for the people that support the team.

After a memorable run in Russia at the 2018 World Cup, Southgate's England team captivated the public again, and he believes that connection will continue on heading towards the World Cup in Qatar.

Article continues below

"I think we built strong bonds in Russia and I think that's continued through this tournament," he said at a press conference. "I don't know, tonight the balloon is burst isn't it? The feeling will be very empty I know. That's hard for everyone to take.

"We wanted to give everyone one more night to continue the biggest party ever. We haven't been able to do that but I hope we've given everybody some incredible memories and the players should feel very proud of what they've done."

Further reading