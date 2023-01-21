Southampton vs Aston Villa: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Southampton are in a battle to get out of the Premier League relegation zone on Saturday. The Saints are languishing at the bottom of the league table but will take confidence from having won their last three matches in all competitions.
Aston Villa are in a much better position than their opponents, having lost only once in their last five outings in the Premier League to stay mid-table in 11th place. They beat Leeds United 2-0 in their previous outing and will be confident of getting a positive result away from home at the weekend.
GOAL is on hand to bring you all of the information you need, to catch the action live from the United States, United Kingdom and India.
Southampton vs Aston Villa date & kick-off time
Game:
Southampton vs Aston Villa
Date:
January 21, 2022
Kick-off:
3:00pm GMT / 10:00am ET / 8:30 pm IST
Venue:
St Mary's Stadium
How to watch Southampton vs Aston Villa on TV & live stream online
In the United States (US), the match can be watched live on Peacock.
The game is not being telecast in the United Kingdom (UK).
The match can be streamed on Hotstar in India.
See here for GOAL's Football on UK TV guide
Country
TV channel
Live stream
U.S.
N/A
UK
N/A
N/A
India
N/A
Hotstar
Aston Villa squad and team news
Ollie Watkins was forced off the field in Aston Villa's previous outing due to an ankle problem and is a doubt to start against Southampton.
Lucas Digne, Diego Carlos, John McGinn and Jed Steer remain unavailable for selection due to injuries.
Aston Villa predicted XI: Martinez; Young, Konsa, Mings, Moreno; Kamara, Luiz, J. Ramsey; Buendia, Watkins, Bailey
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Martinez, Steer, Olsen, Sinisalo
Defenders
Cash, Carlos, Konsa, Mings, Lopera, Chambers, Augusinsson, Young, Bednarek
Midfielders
Buendia, Luiz, McGinn, Sanson, Lakamba, Coutinho, Bailey, Dendoncker, Ramsey, Kamara
Forwards
Watkins
Southampton squad and team news
Theo Walcott, Alex McCarthy and Armel Bella-Kotchap could return to action for Southampton following their spells on the sidelines.
However, Juan Larios and Valentino Livramento remain sidelined due to injuries and will be unavailable for selection.
Southampton predicted XI: Bazunu; Lyanco, Salisu, Caleta-Car; Walker-Peters, Diallo, Lavia, Elyounoussi; Ward-Prowse; Edozie, Adams
Position
Players
Goalkeepers
Caballero, Bazunu
Defenders
Walker-Peters, Lyanco, Caleta-Car, Livramento, Salisu
Midfielders
Aribo, Maitland-Niles, Ward-Prowse, Orsic, Djenepo, Edozie, Dialo, Lavia, Alcaraz
Forwards
Armstrong, Adams, Mara, Elyounoussi