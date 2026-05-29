South Korea FIFA World Cup 2026 TV Schedule: Live streams, channels, full fixture list, dates, kick-off times

South Korea FIFA World Cup 2026 TV broadcasts

To watch local broadcasts of South Korea's World Cup campaign from abroad, you can use a Virtual Private Network (VPN). Simply use your VPN to connect to a South Korean server and stream the action live. All of South Korea's games will be shown on the national public broadcaster KBS (via KBS+) and the pay-TV network JTBC (via JTBC NOW).

Who is showing FIFA World Cup 2026 on TV in South Korea?

In South Korea, the official broadcasting rights for the upcoming 2026 FIFA World Cup are shared between the primary rightsholder, pay-TV network JTBC, and the national public broadcaster, Korean Broadcasting System (KBS).

Here is exactly how you can catch the action:

📺 Free-to-Air Television

KBS (KBS 1 & KBS 2): As the national public broadcaster, KBS will provide comprehensive free-to-air coverage of major fixtures throughout the competition. You can catch the tournament's biggest games completely free - including all of the Taegeuk Warriors' intense Group A fixtures against Mexico, South Africa, and the Czech Republic, as well as the World Cup Final - without needing a paid subscription via your standard digital antenna.

📱 Digital & Premium Streaming

JTBC & KBS+: For complete tournament-wide access, JTBC and its sports channels serve as the main home for the competition, broadcasting all 104 matches live. Full exclusive access to the complete tournament calendar, multi-feed coverage, and in-depth studio analysis featuring veteran commentators is available through the JTBC NOW app and KBS+. Additionally, live digital match feeds and community co-viewing options will be available to stream via Naver's Chzzk platform.











