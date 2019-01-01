Sources: Joe Corona completes deal to join LA Galaxy

The American midfielder is set to join the Galaxy on a TAM deal, leaving Mexico for the first time in his professional career.

The 's roster has some glaring holes in it after the recent departures of Giovani Dos Santos and Ola Kamara, but they are on the verge of filling one of them with a familiar face and talented midfielder who could step in as an immediate starter.

The Galaxy have finalized a deal to sign American midfielder Joe Corona from Club Tijuana on a free transfer, multiple sources confirmed to Goal. Corona will join the Galaxy in a deal facilitated by the use of Targeted Allocation Money.

Yahoo Sports was the first to report in the impending deal.

The U.S. national team midfielder has spent his entire professional career playing in , having won titles with Club Tijuana and Club America in Liga MX, as well as a Liga Ascenso title with Dorados. The Club Tijuana midfielder was in the final year of his contract with the Xolos, but had been used sparingly in 2019 under new head coach Oscar Pareja.

Corona had been linked to several times over the years, and came closest to a move back in 2016, when the Galaxy were lining up a move for him after the MLS season. That move failed to materialize after Bruce Arena resigned as Galaxy coach to take over as U.S. national team coach, replacing Jurgen Klinsmann.

A loan to Club America reunited Corona with Miguel Herrera, who he played for at Club Tijuana, and his two seasons with Las Aguilas exceeded expectations as Corona found regular playing time on a stacked Club America squad. He played in both legs of Club America's Apertura final triumph over Cruz Azul in December, adding a Liga MX title to the one he won with Club Tijuana in 2012.

Corona will join a Galaxy midfield that features Mexican national team star Jonathan Dos Santos and U.S. national team midfielder Sebastian Lletget. Corona's ability to operate either as an attacking midfielder or box-to-box midfielder should make him a good fit for Galaxy head coach Guillermo Barros Schelotto's system.

Corona will follow the path of former teammates Greg Garza and Paul Arriola, who have both enjoyed successful stints in MLS since leaving Club Tijuana.

Garza recently claimed an MLS Cup with before moving to FC Cincinnati while Arriola is currently a member of a DC United team that figures to contend in 2019.