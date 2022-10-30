Sophia Smith stars again as Portland Thorns cap off turbulent season with record third NWSL title after 2-0 win over Kansas City

Recently-crowned MVP Sophia Smith netted her fifteenth goal of the season as Portland Thorns beat Kansas City to lift their third NWSL title.

Portland win third NWSL title

MVP Smith on target

Caps off season of off-field turmoil

WHAT HAPPENED? After missing out on the National Women's Soccer League Shield by just one point, Portland Thorns bagged the NWSL title after a gap of five years courtesy of Smith's fourth-minute strike and Addisyn Merrick's second half own goal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Portland have endured off-field problems this season, with the Yates Report detailing sexual harassment and coercion allegations against former coach Paul Riley. Merritt Paulson - who was accused of obscuring the investigation into Riley's misconduct - stepped down as Thorns CEO earlier this month.

DID YOU KNOW? Portland Thorns are now the most successful team in NWSL history with three championship titles and two Shields.

WHAT NEXT? The Portland squad will enjoy some well-earned rest over the coming months before the 2023 NWSL season kicks off next year.