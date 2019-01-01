Son red for Gomes tackle overturned by FA

The South Korea forward will not have to serve a three-match ban after seeing red for his challenge on Andre Gomes, who suffered a fractured ankle

's Son Heung-min has seen his red card against overturned, the FA confirmed on Tuesday.

The international was sent off on Sunday after tangling with Andre Gomes, who suffered a horrific fracture during the incident.

Son was visibly upset with his part in the injury and was subsequently handed a three-match ban for serious foul play.

Tottenham later appealed the decision, on the grounds that Son's challenge was not responsible for Gomes' fractured ankle.

And the FA has found in favour of the forward, rescinding the full extent of his suspension and removing the red card.

"Heung-min Son will be available for Tottenham Hotspur FC’s next three domestic fixtures after an independent Regulatory Commission upheld a claim of wrongful dismissal," the FA revealed in a statement.

"The forward was sent off for serious foul play during the Premier League fixture against FC on Sunday 3 November 2019."

[1/2] Heung-min Son will be available for Tottenham Hotspur FC’s next three domestic fixtures after an independent Regulatory Commission upheld a claim of wrongful dismissal. pic.twitter.com/Amrs3emZWK — FA Spokesperson (@FAspokesperson) November 5, 2019

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino had leapt to the defence of his player after Sunday's match and insisted that there was no ill-intent in the challenge.

“Everyone saw it was a challenge for the ball with the bad luck of the contact and Andre’s landing producing the injury," he explained.

“But it was never Sonny’s intention to do what happened.

“It was clear it was never the intention of Son to create the problem that happened afterwards. It is unbelievable to see a red card.

“In that situation we need to help because the decision of the referee was yellow card but the VAR changed the decision. It is the latest example of it being not clear.

“VAR needs to check if it was a bad tackle from Son and judge the action, not what happened after.”

Gomes left hospital on Tuesday following successful surgery on his injured ankle and will continue his recovery at home.

Everton are yet to put a time-frame on when the former midfielder may return to action, with Gomes expected to endure several months at least on the sidelines before being cleared to play again.