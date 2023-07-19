Son leads the TUMI campaign for the fall 2023 season

When thinking about a player who makes everything look easy and who performs at top level effrotlessly and with great elegance, we must talk about Son Heung-min, The first instalment of “Essentially Beautiful” starring Norris and Heung-min launched on July 12th and focuses on the ways that precise engineering takes us to new heights, highlighting the seemingly small details that lead to outstanding performance.

Son deserves the best on and off the pitch, as he is the real definition of the elegant player, therefore while making his moves around the globe, he's often seen with a charming companion, which is the TUMI bag.

Son’s elegance and character allowed him to be the face of a campaign launched by the international travel and lifestyle brand TUMI under the title “Essentially Beautiful” for the Fall 2023 season, which contained a new assortment of colors within the iconic TUMI 19 Degree collection.

Son, along with Formula 1 driver Lando Norris, participates in the "TUMI" campaign, which focuses on and focuses on the ways that precise engineering takes usto new heights, highlighting the seemingly small details that lead to outstanding performance.

The campaign videos captured by Georgia Hudson showcase Heung-min and Norris in motion alongside carry-ons from the TUMI 19 Degree Aluminum collection, bringing attention to the effortlessness with which TUMI’s expertly designed luggage moves.