Solskjaer to speak with captain Young after Man Utd boos

The veteran Red Devils star was the subject of terrace jeers during an International Champions Cup clash with Inter in Singapore on Saturday

manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has offered his full support to Ashley Young, but admits he will speak with his skipper after seeing him booed against .

The versatile 34-year-old has spent eight years on the books at Old Trafford.

He is committed for another 12 months, with a short-term contract extension agreed back in February.

Young has been a loyal servant for the Red Devils and is one of few players left on United’s books to have tasted Premier League title glory.

He has, however, become a scapegoat for some disgruntled supporters and was jeered throughout after entering an International Champions Cup clash with Inter.

The former international was introduced in the 63rd minute and saw almost every touch receive taunts from the terraces.

Solskjaer has no concerns about an experienced performer, but will be talking to him about his mindset heading into the 2019-20 campaign.

The United boss told reporters: "I think Ashley is a top professional.

"He always gives absolutely everything and his delivery today ended up with a goal.

"We want our fans to support our players and Ash has been a very loyal servant to this club for many years and he will keep on performing when he plays.

"I’ve not spoken to him, they've had to do running after the game, but I’ll have a chat with him, yeah."

Solskjaer has stated that Young will be his captain heading towards the new season.

Discussions are planned regarding the armband, with a number of candidates in contention to take it on a permanent basis following the departure of Antonio .

No decision has been taken as yet, with Solskjaer having said: "We've got quite a few possibilities there.

"And when the season starts we'll announce, of course we'll have a good assessment, see how pre-season goes.

"But, as you saw, Ashley will wear it when he's playing until we decide on someone, yeah."

Young helped to tee up Mason Greenwood for the only goal of the game in United’s meeting with Inter.

His delivery into the box eventually fell to the 17-year-old, who made no mistake when given a sight of the target.

It remains to be seen what role Young, who has 243 appearances for the Red Devils to his name, will play in 2019-20 as Solskjaer is busy bolstering his ranks and adding greater depth to the squad at Old Trafford.