Solskjaer confirms Rojo and Romero will leave Manchester United when their contracts expire this summer

The Argentine duo are out of contract in the summer and their manager confirmed the club would not be offering them new deals.

Both players’ deals are up in the summer and manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed they are open to offers for the pair this month.

“Both of them have contracts until the summer and they're not going to be extended,” Solskjaer said.

“So, we're looking for them to find clubs, Marcos has been given time to go home, so he's still in , Sergio has been back home as well to see his family but he’s back in now.

"They're professionals, they’re working hard and they’re ready if they are called in for us, they will be ready. Of course, Marcos will have to travel and do the quarantine before.”

Romero wanted to leave the club in the summer transfer window and was left annoyed after a deal couldn’t be agreed and he ended up staying at Old Trafford.

He has not been registered to play in any competitions this season and Rojo has made just one appearance for the Under-23s.

Another player who is set to leave the club this month is Odion Ighalo. The striker's loan deal expires at the end of January and with United not wanting to extend it, Saturday’s clash against - who he used to play for - could be a final chance of some minutes in a United shirt for the 31-year-old.

“It is special for him against Watford, he will be involved, he's in the squad,” Solskjaer confirmed.

“He has been training really well, I don’t know how many goals he scored today but he was the top scorer, by a mile in the round robin we just finished in training, so he’s not lost any of his sharpness or his quality. It's been difficult for him to be out of the squad as many times because he did really well up until the summer.

"This season he's not had as many opportunities but he has never let himself down as a professional and a human being. In training he always works hard, he has been a positive influence in the dressing room. Hopefully I don't need to put him on when we need goals, but hopefully he can join in.”