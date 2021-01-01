Solskjaer admits Man Utd are following Borussia Dortmund star Haaland

The Red Devils boss is a huge admirer of the striker's talents and continues to track his career closely

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits he is following the progress of Erling Haaland and has not ruled out making a move for the Borussia Dortmund star.

Haaland has developed into one of the most prolific strikers in world football, scoring 38 goals in just 40 appearances for Dortmund since joining from Red Bull Salzburg a little over a year ago.

The likes of Liverpool, Real Madrid and Barcelona have all been linked with the Leeds-born Norway international, but it seems Manchester United have more than a passing interest as well.

What did Solskjaer say about Haaland?

Solskjaer knows all about Haaland’s talents, having managed his compatriot when he was a teenager at Norwegian club Molde.

When asked whether that previous relationship could help smooth the path to Old Trafford, Solskjaer told Norwegian outlet VG: "Erling will have a fantastic career. I’m following Erling. I've always said that.

"Was it 18 months we had together or something? Almost two years, maybe. A wonderful time. He will definitely have a great career for both Norway and his club.

"He is doing incredibly well for Dortmund, so we'll see where he ends up. As a Norwegian and someone who has worked with him, it is of course fun that he does so well.

"We will do what we can to become a better team, then he will do what he can to become a better player. Where does he end up? I do not want to say anything other than that, that I wish him all the best. Which choice he makes may be up to him.”

Could Man Utd make a bid for Haaland?

Borussia Dortmund are enduring a difficult season in Bundesliga and sacked coach Lucien Favre following a 5-1 defeat to newly-promoted Stuttgart in December.

Favre's assistant Edin Terzic has been appointed as interim replacement until the end of the season but he faces a real challenge to lift the side back into the Champions League places, with the club currently sixth in the table.

Failure to qualify for the Champions League could force the club to cash-in on some of their key assets, including Haaland.

The Norway international has a contract through 2024, but it has been reported that a €75 million (£67m/$92m) release clause was included in that deal which is due to become active in the summer of 2022.

That could spark a scramble for his services among some of Europe’s biggest sides - with United set to be among them.

