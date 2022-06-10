Soccer Champions Tour: Teams, schedule, venues and tickets for new tournament featuring Clasico in Las Vegas

Leading sides from Spain, Italy and Mexico will be taking part in a pre-season event that passes through four iconic cities in the United States

Barcelona and Real Madrid will be taking their Clasico rivalry to Las Vegas in 2022, with AEG announcing the Soccer Champions Tour in the United States is to be added to the pre-season schedule.

Five leading sides from Spain, Italy and Mexico will be taking part in the new tournament, which will see encounters played out in four cities.

Article continues below

Who are those teams, where will they be playing and how can you get yourself a seat? GOAL brings you all you need to know.

Soccer Champions Tour: Which teams are taking part?

Some of the most decorated sides in world football will be involved in the inaugural Soccer Champions Tour. The best that Central America has to offer will also be figuring prominently.

Team Country Real Madrid Spain Barcelona Spain Juventus Italy Club America Mexico CD Guadalajara Mexico

Soccer Champions Tour: Schedule, dates and venues

With some of the biggest sides on the planet in action, it seems only right that they are given the grandest of stages, with THE Tour action heading to Nevada, California and Texas.

Date Fixture Venue July 22 Juventus vs CD Guadalajara Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas July 23 Real Madrid vs Barcelona Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas July 26 Real Madrid vs Club America Oracle Park, San Francisco July 26 Barcelona vs Juventus Cotton Bowl Stadium, Dallas July 30 Real Madrid vs Juventus Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles

Soccer Champions Tour: How to get tickets

An exclusive pre-sale ticket window for the Soccer Champions Tour is due to open on Wednesday June 15.

General sale tickets can be accessed from Friday June 17, with those wishing to get involved early able to register interest at SoccerChampionsTour.com.