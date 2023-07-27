Luis Suarez will not be joining Lionel Messi at Inter Miami any time soon, with Gremio considering that transfer “soap opera” to be over.

Veteran Uruguayan striker currently in Brazil

Working on deal until December

MLS move will not happen before then

WHAT HAPPENED? The legendary Uruguayan frontman has generated intense speculation regarding his future, with it suggested that he could become the latest marquee addition at MLS side Inter Miami. His former Barcelona team-mates Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba have already made their way to Florida. Suarez is, however, under contract in Brazil through to the end of the year – and that agreement is expected to be honoured.

WHAT THEY SAID: Gremio coach Renato Portaluppi told SporTV when asked about the Suarez rumours: “I've been talking about that Mexican soap opera, but that Mexican soap opera ended yesterday. Without a doubt, it's a peace of mind for him, for the club and for the fans. He'll stay with us until December. His presence is very important on and off the field. He has helped us a lot and I hope he can continue to help us.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Suarez, who is now 36 years of age, linked up with Gremio in December 2022 on a two-year contract. He has hit 16 goals for the Brazilian outfit through 31 appearances, with the veteran former Liverpool and Barca striker showing no sign of slowing down.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? A move to Miami could still happen for Suarez, if he is prepared to wait until 2024, with seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi having committed to a deal with the David Beckham co-owned franchise that is set to keep him in the United States until at least the end of the 2025 MLS campaign – with the option there for an extension through 2026.