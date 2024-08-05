Sky Sports+: Everything you need to know about the new channel coming August 2024

Introducing the latest sports channel in town

With many options for streaming services, sports channels, and apps for sports fans, Sky Sports has added another option to the mix. Launching this summer on August 8, 2024, as the EFL kicks-off - Sky Sports+ will give viewers even more choice when it comes to streaming.

Sky Sports customers will be able to access live streams, the mobile app, and a dedicated new channel. With more coverage than ever before from the EFL, tennis Tours, and men's Super League, viewers will be able to enjoy over 50% more live sport this year.

What is Sky Sports+?

Sky Sports

Sky Sports+ will make it easier for fans to browse, discover and watch the sport they love. With the capability to show up to 100 live events via concurrent streams, fans will have more choice than ever before on what to watch, while the dedicated Sky Sports+ linear channel will showcase a selection of the best live sports. What's not to love?

Article continues below

An exclusive offer running up until August 21, is also available for new customers to get Sky Sports (including Sky Sports+) and Sky TV in Ultra HD, plus Netflix included for the lowest-ever price of £43.00 per month. Fans can enjoy an epic summer of sport on Sky Sports, and unmissable Sky Originals & Exclusives, with Netflix included too. Customers can keep up with all the action with just one simple subscription.

Sky Sports+ will also give exclusive access to Sky's great sports documentaries, such as the much-anticipated Darts documentary, two weeks before anyone else. With new and enhanced features, the viewing experience will be more immersive for fans, giving them greater flexibility in how they watch their favourite sport.

Live pause and rewind will be available on all concurrent streams, and the 'Recap' feature currently available for Premier League and Championship games will also be available for EFL games shown on the Sky Sports+ linear channel.

How much will Sky Sports+ cost?

The bottom line is that Sky Sports+ will be available to Sky Sports customers at no extra cost. Non-Sky subscribers can purchase a NOW Sports Day or Month Membership for instant, contract-free access to all Sky Sports channels.

From August, this will include every single live Sky Sports+ stream and on-demand catch-up content. As part of the Sky Sports+ launch, NOW members can pause and rewind live sports content for the first time.

Will Sky Sports+ be available on the app?

Sky Sports

Yes, it will, as the revamped Sky Sports app will become the ultimate home of sports streaming on mobile devices. Sky Sports+ streams will be accessible via event centres in the app. New personalisation features will help fans follow their favourite teams and competitions more easily.

An improved multi-sports scores section will offer fixtures, live scores and an extended view beyond the usual seven-day football calendar. Refreshed design and navigation, including a much-requested dark mode, will improve usability.

What sports will be available on Sky Sports+?

Sky Sports

The full Sky Sports package includes an unrivalled line-up of sports and record audiences tuned in during 2023. Football fans can watch more coverage of domestic leagues with Sky Sports than any other broadcaster, including Premier League, EFL, SPFL, and WSL. Through long-term deals, sports fans can continue to enjoy award-winning coverage of Formula 1 and England's domestic cricket.

2024 has also seen the return of tennis and a ground-breaking Super League deal where every match will be covered live. This, on top of every golf Major, NFL, netball, darts, boxing, and summer rugby union internationals, means that Sky Sports has something for every sports fan.

What's on Sky Sports+ this August?

• 100+ EFL matches, including every game from the EFL opening weekend across the Championship, League One and League Two plus Carabao Cup fixtures

• The start of the SPFL and Premier League season, including the opening fixture of Manchester United vs Fulham, with fantastic head-to-heads throughout the month, including Chelsea vs Manchester City and Aston Villa vs Arsenal

• Rugby Super League’s Magic Weekend

• Coverage from the ATP & WTA Tours and US Open

• The men’s and women’s Hundred and England men’s International Test Cricket England vs Sri Lanka

• PGA, LPGA and DP World Tour events, including the Women’s Open, Wyndham Championship and the Betfred British Masters

• Formula 1 Netherlands Grand Prix and F1 Academy race