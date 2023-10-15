Revealed: Sir Jim Ratcliffe plans big shake up at Man Utd! CEO and football director could be forced out but Erik ten Hag will stay amid overhaul of club's transfer policy

Sir Jim Ratcliffe is expected to take charge of Manchester United's football operations as part of his deal to acquire a 25 percent stake in the club.

Ratcliffe and INEOS to control football operation

On-field performance priority over stadium revamp

Plan to divide commercial and sports sides of business

WHAT HAPPENED? Ratcliffe's purchase of a minority stake from the Glazer family is expected to be ratified this week. The INEOS chief is expected to take immediate control of matters related to on-field performance with The Times reporting that the club's commercial and sporting operations are to be separated in to two distinct arms. Ratcliffe's overhaul of performance operations will prioritised over an upgrade of Old Trafford.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ratcliffe's overhaul is thought to be no threat to Erik ten Hag's position but those above him will be nervously awaiting developments. CEO Richard Arnold and director of football John Murtough could be forced out of their roles. INEOS has already been studying United's transfer policy and has deemed it too wasteful, meaning they will likely revamp the manner in which new players are identified and signed.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? With matters off the field finally reaching a conclusion, United will be hoping to get their stuttering season back on track with a win against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane next Saturday.