Singapore U15 suffer 6-1 defeat against DPR Korea

Singapore were outplayed by a dominant DPR Korea side

Singapore's U15 team suffered a crushing 6-1 defeat against DPR Korea in the AFC U16 Championshing qualifiers.

The Cubs were thoroughly outplayed against a side who were too good for them as the North Koreans won the game in domineering fashion. DPR Korea - who are powerhouses at this level - currently top Group I with six points.

Philippe Aw's boys are yet to secure any points after losing two games - including this match and Hong Kong.

Singapore will next pay their final group game against minnows Guam on Saturday.