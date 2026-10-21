Simone Inzaghi to Juventus? Former Inter boss emerges as SHOCK candidate to replace under-fire Luciano Spalletti

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Luciano Spalletti is feeling the heat at Juventus following a sluggish start to the new Serie A campaign. Recent reports indicate that former Inter coach Simone Inzaghi has emerged as the top candidate to replace him.

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Pressure grows in Turin

Spalletti is facing intense scrutiny at Juventus following a disappointing opening to the current season. The Italian manager has overseen a slow start, collecting just 11 points from his opening seven Serie A fixtures. With three wins, two draws, and two defeats, the Bianconeri are already off the pace.

The club's leadership expected a far stronger launch, making Spalletti's position at the Allianz Stadium increasingly precarious. Despite the difficult run, club directors and ownership remain reluctant to sack the Tuscan tactician mid-season. Spalletti signed a long-term contract at the club that runs until 2028.

Emergency backup plans

While the board prefers patience, their stance will inevitably shift if domestic results fail to improve over the coming months. A continued slump would force club executives to appoint an interim manager to steady the ship. Stefano Pioli and Antonio Conte have both emerged as potential caretaker options should an immediate mid-season change become necessary.

Both experienced Italian managers possess proven records at the highest level of Italian football. However, if Spalletti remains in charge until May but misses out on Champions League qualification, the hierarchy will seek a permanent replacement. Missing out on Europe's top competition represents a complete failure of their minimum seasonal target.

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Inzaghi top of wishlist

Should Juventus seek a fresh long-term appointment, current Al-Hilal head coach Inzaghi is high on their shortlist, as per Gazzetta. The former Inter manager is heavily admired by senior decision-makers in Turin. Inzaghi boasts an incredible track record in Serie A, having guided Inter to the league title in the 2023-24 campaign.

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He also lifted two Coppa Italia trophies and three Supercoppa Italiana titles during his successful spell in Milan. Furthermore, the tactician proved his credentials on the continental stage by taking Inter to two Champions League finals in 2023 and 2025. His elite experience, player development skills, and tactical awareness make him an attractive long-term target.

Crucial months ahead

The immediate future rests entirely on Spalletti's ability to orchestrate a swift turnaround on the pitch. Juventus must embark on a consistent winning run to keep their league objectives alive and relieve executive pressure. If the current coaching team fails to secure top-four placement, a major managerial transition will take place.

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Inzaghi could then make a sensational return to Italian football ahead of the 2027-28 campaign. For now, the board will monitor upcoming Serie A fixtures closely before taking any decisive action regarding their dugout. The next few weeks will prove decisive for everyone involved at the Allianz Stadium.