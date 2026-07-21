Simeone Apologises and Congratulates Spain: There Are No Words to Describe This Pain

Giuliano Simeone apologised to Argentina's supporters for "not being able to bring them the trophy" after their 1-0 defeat to Spain in the World Cup final. The Argentina star also congratulated the champions.

Simeone wrote, in a post on his account on the social media network "Instagram" that included a picture of him on the pitch after coming on as a second-half substitute for Rodrigo De Paul: "There are no words to describe the pain I feel in these moments. I just apologise for not being able to bring you the trophy."

"I thank the Argentine supporters for all the support throughout the World Cup, in the stands and from afar," he added.

A message to his team-mates followed, with the Atletico Madrid player praising the squad led by coach Lionel Scaloni: "Thank you to this group for giving absolutely everything in every match, and for putting their soul on the line for more than 46 million Argentines."

His father Diego Simeone coaches him at the Spanish club and watched the various matches Giuliano played with Argentina at the World Cup. "Today is a sad moment, but I am confident that with the passing of time we will remember with pride everything we lived together in this tournament," Giuliano explained.

He signed off by congratulating the champions: "Congratulations to Spain on the World Cup."

The 23-year-old midfielder played three matches at the 2026 World Cup. He started against Jordan in the group stage and against England in the semi-final before coming on as a substitute in the final against Spain.