Sevilla post hilarious Lampard meme as they celebrate Champions League qualification

Sevilla posted a hilarious Frank Lampard meme as they celebrated securing Champions League qualification for next season.

Julen Lopetegui's Sevilla made certain of a top four finish in La Liga after a 1-1 draw with Atletico Madrid at Wanda Metropolitano on Sunday.

The Andalusian club exited the Champions League in the group stage earlier this season but will have the chance to improve on that showing in 2022-23, and poked fun at Everton boss Lampard while expressing their delight on social media.

What have Sevilla said?

It has been suggested that Sevilla are more suited to the Europa League than the Champions League, having won Europe's second-tier tournament a record six times.

However, the club have rejected that notion while posting an image of Lampard, who has developed a reputation for switching quickly between a jokey demeanour to a more serious one in post-match interviews and press conferences.

Sevilla sent a message to their supporters in a similar tone to Lampard, writing on Twitter: "I was hoping we’d be in the Europa League because we’re Europa League merchants you know *chuckles* but no seriously we’re very happy to be in the Champions League."

I was hoping we’d be in the Europa League because we’re Europa League merchants you know *chuckles* but no seriously we’re very happy to be in the Champions League pic.twitter.com/Pv0XUj7sCD — Sevilla FC (@SevillaFC_ENG) May 15, 2022

How did Sevilla secure a top-four finish?

Sevilla's draw with Atletico leaves them on 67 points in fourth with one game remaining, three ahead of city rivals Real Betis with a superior head-to-head record.

Lopetegui's men had been challenging Real Madrid for the title for much of the season, but fell away in the new year and can now only finish as high as third if they win their final game and Atletico slip up.

