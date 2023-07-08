Serie A double deal? Manchester United closing in on Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana and preparing bid for Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund

Manchester United are eyeing a Serie A double deal as they are pushing to sign Inter's Andre Onana and Atalanta's Rasmus Hojlund.

Man Utd eyeing double Serie A deal

Want to seal moves for Onana and Hojlund soon

Inter eyeing replacements for Onana

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils have already tabled a fresh bid worth €50m (£34m/$44m) for Onana with Inter and are hopeful of signing the Cameroonian to end their goalkeeping woes. Along with Onana, they are also eyeing a move for Atalanta forward Rasmus Hojlund to bolster their attack according to The Guardian.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United reportedly have even considered sending Mason Greenwood on loan to Atalanta as part of a swap deal to sign their Danish forward who scored nine goals in 32 Serie A games last season. On the other hand, Inter have reportedly started identifying replacements for Premier League-bound Onana and are considering making a move for Yann Sommer.

AND WHAT'S MORE: With David De Gea out of contract and his future at the club uncertain, Erik ten Hag would want Onana's deal finalised as soon as possible. United have already laned Mason Mount from Chelsea earlier this week.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

(C)GettyImages

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR MANCHESTER UNITED? United begin their pre-season campaign in Norway against Leeds on July 12 at Ullevaal Stadium in Norway. They then head to Scotland for a fixture against Lyon at Murrayfield on July 19 after which they will fly straight to the US and kick off their pre-season tour with a mouth-watering match against Arsenal at the Met Life Stadium in New York on July 22.