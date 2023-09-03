Real Madrid reunion! Sergio Ramos seals transfer to Al-Ittihad to link up with ex-team-mate Karim Benzema

Sergio Ramos is on the verge of moving to Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad, where he will link up with former Real Madrid team-mate Karim Benzema.

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Real Madrid captain has been a free agent since leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the end of last season. And he is about to link up with former Blancos team-mate Benzema after opting to join Al-Ittihad over Galatasaray, according to Marca.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Benzema and Ramos won four Champions League titles with Real Madrid in a glorious 12-year period together at the Santiago Bernabeu. Ramos left Real in 2021 to join PSG while Benzema called time on his long spell in the Spanish capital over the summer to see out his career in Saudi Arabia.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Ramos had been weighing up several options after leaving PSG. There was the prospect of joining boyhood club Sevilla but they opted against a reunion due to Ramos' salary demands and the fact he is 37. He also considered following former PSG team-mate Lionel Messi's steps and moving to MLS, while Besiktas and Galatasaray were also interested in him.

WHAT NEXT FOR RAMOS? The final details of Ramos' contract need to be ironed out before he can complete the transfer. Then the Spaniard will be officially unveiled with his new club, who are the reigning Saudi Pro League champions.