Former Spain captain, Sergio Ramos, congratulated the Spanish women's national team on reaching their first World Cup final.

Ramos congratulates Spain WNT

La Roja beat Sweden in semi-final

Youngsters Salma Paralluelo and Olga Carmona shine

WHAT HAPPENED? The 2010 World Cup winner and Real Madrid legend, Ramos, put a congratulatory message on his Instagram stories for the nation's women's side after their successful run to the World Cup final in Australia and New Zealand.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Spain, in their first-ever Women's World Cup semi-final, beat Sweden to reach their maiden World Cup final. Second-half substitute, Salma Paralluelo, once again proved to be the difference maker and then captain Olga Carmona put Spain ahead after Sweden equalized late in the game.

WHAT NEXT FOR SPAIN? La Roja will now face the winner of Australia and England in the final on the 20th of August.