Sergio Ramos sends message to Harry Kane over potential Real Madrid transfer: 'Don't turn down the opportunity'

Sergio Ramos has advised Harry Kane not to “turn down the opportunity” if he is given the chance to sign for Real Madrid this summer.

Blancos preparing to lose Benzema

In the market for another No.9

Spurs striker is a top target

WHAT HAPPENED? The prolific Tottenham striker is said to have emerged as a top transfer target for the Blancos as they prepare to bid farewell to long-serving No.9 Karim Benzema. The French forward has confirmed that he will be bringing a 14-year stint at Santiago Bernabeu to a close, leaving the Liga giants in need of another proven goalscorer to lead their line.

WHAT THEY SAID: Kane could be targeted in a €100 million-plus (£86m/$107m) deal, with former Real captain Ramos telling The Mirror when asked about a potential move to Spain for the England captain: “My advice to any player is don’t turn down the opportunity to play for Real Madrid – it is a special club who know how to win. He [Kane] has an incredible physical presence, you can’t score as many goals as he does in the Premier Leagyue and not be able to play the physical side of the game. But also he can play the technical side of the game as well and I don’t think he gets enough credit for that. Yes, he is a great goal scorer but also he is a great football player as well.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ramos, who won 22 trophies during his 16-year stint with Real, added on the need for whoever Madrid bring in this summer to embrace the pressure of following in Benzema’s footsteps: “He [Benzema] has contributed to so much success with Real Madrid you will never be able to replace him – he is one of those players who is unique in the history of Madrid. What you do need to do though is bring in a quality forward who can come in and score goals. Not everybody can play for Real Madrid as there is so much pressure and expectation – so it needs to be the right player.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Benzema hit 354 goals for Real through 648 appearances – claiming four La Liga titles, five Champions League crowns and the 2022 Ballon d’Or along the way – while Kane has become Spurs and England’s all-time leading marksman while also passing 200 efforts in the Premier League.