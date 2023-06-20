Sergio Aguero encourages Lionel Messi to join his Kings League team as he continues post-retirement scoring spree in seven-a-side competition

Sergio Aguero is hoping that fellow Argentine Lionel Messi will make an appearance for his Kings League team at some stage in the future.

Competition formed by Barca legend Pique

Famous faces queuing up to play

Argentine icon invited to get involved

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Manchester City and Barcelona striker, who saw a heart condition force him to retire from the professional game at the age of 33, is back on the field enjoying seven-a-side competition that has been organised by Barca legend Gerard Pique. Aguero is president of the Kunisports outfit in that 12-team tournament, and he hopes that Messi will one day line up alongside him once more.

WHAT THEY SAID: Aguero told ESPN when asked if he is looking to tempt Inter Miami-bound Messi to the Kings League: “We haven't spoken about it. I think it's a little complicated at the moment with the schedule, but I hope one day he can play for us. Many stars have played and more want to come. We've seen Chicharito [Javier Hernandez], Ronaldinho, [Andrea] Pirlo, [Andriy] Shevchenko and [Iker] Casillas play for some of the other teams. There are a lot of players keen [to represent Kunisports], but obviously with the timing and the distances involved, it's not been possible for a lot of them, but there are many ex-players interested in playing. It's just a case of finding the dates.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Aguero is enjoying competitive action again, with there more fun to be had away from the pressures of elite action, and he put a hat-trick past legendary Real Madrid goalkeeper Casillas during his most recent outing for Kunisports. Aguero added on enjoying football after hanging up his boots: “It's different to how I experienced the game as a professional. It's more about having fun and entertaining people. There are the novelty cards and we put on a bit of a show to entertain. It's very different to traditional football.”

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Sign up here for MLS Season Pass through Apple TV and watch every MLS match, including the playoffs!

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Kings League Twitter

(C)Getty Images

Twitter

WHAT NEXT? It remains to be seen whether Messi can find space in his diary for a return to Barcelona and a Kings League appearance, with the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner preparing to open a new chapter in his club career with David Beckham co-owned MLS franchise Inter Miami.