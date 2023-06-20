Sergino Dest transfer latest: USMNT star not expected to join Union Berlin but he could leave AC Milan for Besiktas

Sergino Dest is not expected to join Union Berlin this summer as he prepares to leave Barcelona, although Besiktas are interested.

Dest wanted by Turkish club

Bundesliga side pull out of chase

Defender returning to Barcelona from AC Milan

WHAT HAPPENED? Dest spent last season on loan at Milan but struggled immensely, making just four starts in all competitions. He is subsequently expected to leave Barcelona but Union Berlin, who had been heavily linked with a bid, appear to be focusing on other targets, opening the door for Besiktas to swoop in, per Calciomercato journalist Daniele Longo.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Barcelona and Milan had negotiated a buy option worth €20m (£18m/$22m) for Dest this summer but the Italian club will not trigger it, meaning the Spanish club need to find a buyer. West Ham and Crystal Palace have been linked previously but he is now wanted in Turkey.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Dest earned a call-up to the US men's national team for their recent fixtures but he will be aware that he needs to play regularly if he is to be continually picked at international level. He has made 72 appearances in total for Barca and has won 25 caps for the USMNT.

WHAT NEXT? Barca will hope to see interest in Dest formalised as they bid to get players out of the door amid their long-running financial woes.