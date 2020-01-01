Second public masturbation charge in three months sees Angers forward El Melali back in police custody

The 23-year-old could face a fine and possible jail sentence, though he has admitted and apologised for his actions

An international forward in has been placed in police custody for the second time in little over two months after admitting to public masturbation.

Angers and striker Farid El Melali, who turns 23 next week, admitted performing a sex act in the public courtyard of his building complex in early May.

Now another individual has come forward to make a complaint over a similar incident believed to have occurred prior to the one which he had previously admitted.

El Melali’s legal counsel, Sandra Chirac Kollarik, provided the following statement: “Farid El Melali was heard this Wednesday morning by Angers police, about acts committed during the recent period of confinement, which he acknowledged, and about which he had already been interviewed before being summoned to court.

“Once again, Farid El Melali answered the questions asked of him and all the necessary checks could therefore be made, so that his hearing was quickly closed.

“He once again gives his sincerest apologies to the women he may have upset with inappropriate attitudes.”

Angers deputy chairman Fabrice Favetto-Bon, said the club made no further comment, having addressed the issue previously.

He said: “We consider that we have already expressed our views on the subject. We heard the player apologise.

“Obviously, this kind of behaviour, still subject to judgement from the Justice, does not align with the values of the club and the duty of an example which we expect from our players. The procedure is continuing.”

Now El Melali will be heard by the prosecutor of the Republic of Angers. He could face a fine of €15,000 and a one-year prison sentence, plus any punishment which may be given by his club.

El Melali will be tried in a pre-conviction appearance (CRPC), which essentially presupposes a guilty plea, and reports suggest he will likely face a fine.

He admitted to his indiscretions and will not contest the charges brought against him. In May, it was reported El Melali’s lawyers would argue he was unaware anybody could see him as part of their legal defence.

Melali has represented Angers for two seasons, having joined from Algiers-based Paradou AC in 2018. He recently signed a contract extension until 2023, and has three senior international caps for Algeria.