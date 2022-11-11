Schalke vs Bayern Munich: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Bayern Munich will take on Schalke in matchday 15 of the 2022-23 Bundesliga season on Saturday. The German champions are currently at the top of the league table with 31 points, with a four-point lead over second-placed Union Berlin.

After seven games in all competitions without a victory, Schalke recorded just their second league win in their previous outing when Simon Terodde's goal helped them beat Werder Bremen. Despite this, the team has failed to impress after getting promoted to the Bundesliga this season and lie at the bottom of the league standings.

Schalke vs Bayern Munich date & kick-off time

Game: Schalke vs Bayern Munich Date: November 12, 2022 Kick-off: 5:30pm GMT / 12:30pm ET / 11:00pm IST Venue: Veltins Arena

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched on ESPN+.

Sky Sports will telecast for the game in the United Kingdom (UK).

The match will be telecast on Sony Sports Network in India.

Country TV channel Live stream UK Sky Sports Football Sky app US N/A ESPN+ India Sony Ten 2 SD/HD Sony LIV

Schalke squad and team news

Simon Terodde was forced off the pitch due to an injury towards the end of Schalke's win against Werder Bremen. He is a doubt for the game.

Ralf Fahrmann, Thomas Ouwejan, Leo Greiml, Rodrigo Zalazar, Sepp van den Berg, Ibrahima Cisse and Marcin Kaminski are sidelines for Schalke due to injuries.

Schalke predicted XI: Schwolow; Brunner, Yoshida, Matriciani, Mohr; Kral, Krauss; Drexler, Mollet, Bulter; Polter

Position Players Goalkeepers Fährmann, Schwolow, Heekeren, Langer Defenders Ouwejan, Greiml, Yoshida, Van den Berg, Cissé, Brunner, Kamiński, Matriciani Midfielders Krauss, Latza, Zalazar, Flick, Mollet, Aydın, Drexler, Mohr, Král, Çalhanoğlu Forwards Larsson, Terodde, Bülter, Karaman, Polter

Bayern Munich squad & team news

Bouna Sarr, Thomas Muller, Sadio Mane and Alphonso Davies are Bayern's injury concerns ahead of their game against Schalke.

Matthijs de Ligt has recovered from his injury and is available for selection.

Bayern Munich predicted XI: Neuer; Mazraoui, Pavard, Upamecano, Hernandez; Kimmich, Goretzka; Gnabry, Musiala, Coman; Choupo-Moting