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Gulf Cup
team-logoSaudi Arabia
team-logoKuwait
Book Saudi Arabia vs Kuwait Tickets
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How to get Saudi Arabia vs Kuwait tickets: Gulf Cup prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

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Gulf Cup
Saudi Arabia
Kuwait

Saudi Arabia take on Kuwait in the Gulf Cup. Here’s how you can secure your tickets

Saudi Arabia host Kuwait in the high-profile opening match of Group A at the 27th Arabian Gulf Cup at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah on September 23, 2026. This blockbuster Gulf derby kicks off the tournament in front of a packed home crowd.

GOAL brings you all the key information you need to secure your seat at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium. Discover ticket purchasing options, pricing details, and how to book your tickets right now.

Saudi Arabia vs. Kuwait ticketsBuy now

When is Saudi Arabia vs Kuwait Gulf Cup kick-off?

Official broadcast information for Saudi Arabia vs Kuwait is not currently available. Check back closer to kick-off for confirmed TV channel and live stream details.

crest
Gulf Cup - Game Week 1

Where to buy Saudi Arabia vs. Kuwait tickets?

Official match tickets can be purchased directly through the official WeBook platform, which serves as the primary sales channel for major sporting events in Saudi Arabia. The official platform is your primary option to secure face-value tickets during pre-sale and general public sale phases.

If listings on the official site are sold out, secondary platforms like Grintahub are your way to go.

Saudi Arabia vs. Kuwait ticketsBuy now

How much are Saudi Arabia vs. Kuwait tickets?

Standard ticket prices on the official WeBook portal typically start at 15 SAR for Category 4 general admission seats behind the goals, with costs increasing based on seat tier and proximity to the pitch.

On secondary marketplaces such as Grintahub, secondary market ticket prices currently start at 45 SAR per seat, with final rates fluctuating depending on seating section, location, and real-time market demand.

Saudi Arabia vs. Kuwait ticketsBuy now

Saudi Arabia vs Kuwait Gulf Cup: Everything you need to know

Saudi Arabia vs Kuwait Form

Saudi Arabia have recorded one win, three draws, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 0-0 draw with Cabo Verde at the World Cup on June 27, following a 4-0 loss to Spain and a 1-1 draw with Uruguay earlier in the tournament. They scored four goals and conceded five across those five games, with their only victory coming in a 3-0 friendly win over Puerto Rico.

Kuwait have gone one win, three draws, and one defeat in their last five outings. Their most recent match was a 2-2 draw with Thailand in a June friendly. They also drew 1-1 with Egypt and drew 2-2 with Gambia in that run, while losing 3-1 to Jordan and 1-3 to the UAE at the FIFA Arab Cup. Kuwait scored seven goals and conceded nine across those five fixtures.

KSA

KSA - Form

PUR
W0-3
SEN
D0-0
URU
D1-1
ESP
L4-0
CPV
D0-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
1/5
KUW

KUW - Form

GMB
D2-2
EGY
D1-1
JOR
L1-3
UAE
L3-1
THA
D2-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/11
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
5/5

Saudi Arabia vs Kuwait: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in a March 2021 friendly, which Saudi Arabia won 1-0. Before that, Kuwait beat Saudi Arabia 3-1 in the 2019 Gulf Cup, while Saudi Arabia won 2-1 when the sides met at the 2017 Gulf Cup. Across the five most recent head-to-head matches on record, Saudi Arabia have won three, Kuwait have won two, and there have been no draws.

Head to Head

Saudi ArabiaDrawKuwait
3
0
2
Friendlies
Saudi Arabia badge
Saudi Arabia
KSA
1
Kuwait badge
Kuwait
KUW
0
FT
Gulf Cup
Saudi Arabia badge
Saudi Arabia
KSA
1
Kuwait badge
Kuwait
KUW
3
FT
Gulf Cup
Kuwait badge
Kuwait
KUW
1
Saudi Arabia badge
Saudi Arabia
KSA
2
FT
Gulf Cup
Kuwait badge
Kuwait
KUW
1
Saudi Arabia badge
Saudi Arabia
KSA
0
FT
Friendlies
Saudi Arabia badge
Saudi Arabia
KSA
4
Kuwait badge
Kuwait
KUW
0
FT
8Goals Scored5
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored2/5


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