How to get Saudi Arabia vs Iraq tickets: Gulf Cup prices, fixture information, last-minute sales & more

Hosts Saudi Arabia face Iraq at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah on Tuesday, September 29, in a pivotal Group A clash at the 27th Arabian Gulf Cup. Alongside Oman and Kuwait, this group brings together two of the tournament's most successful sides, with Iraq arriving as reigning champions after their 2023 triumph.

This marks the first time the Gulf Cup has been staged in Jeddah, with Saudi Arabia hosting the tournament for a fifth time overall. With home advantage and a place in the knockout stage very much up for grabs, this fixture carries significant weight for both nations early in the group phase.

GOAL has everything you need to know about securing your Saudi Arabia vs Iraq tickets right now, including prices, availability and the best places to buy.





When is Saudi Arabia vs Iraq Gulf Cup kick-off?

Official broadcast information for Saudi Arabia vs Iraq is not currently available. Check back closer to kick-off for confirmed TV channel and live stream details.

Gulf Cup - Game Week 3 29 Sept 2026 - 13:30

Where to buy Saudi Arabia vs Iraq tickets?

Tickets for this fixture are first made available through the Arabian Gulf Cup Football Federation's official ticketing website and app, in cooperation with the tournament's local organising committee in Saudi Arabia.

A few things worth knowing about buying tickets for this fixture:

Official sales channel – the Arabian Gulf Cup Football Federation's own website and app are the primary route for all 27th Arabian Gulf Cup matches, including this Group A fixture

Purchase limit – a cap of six tickets per booking applies across the tournament's official sale

Category selection – tickets are split into four categories for group-stage matches at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium, plus a premium tier

Secondary market – GrintaHub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out

Given the scale of interest in a host nation fixture against a former champion like Iraq, early booking through the official channel is strongly recommended.

How much are Saudi Arabia vs Iraq tickets?

Official pricing through the Arabian Gulf Cup Football Federation for group-stage matches at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium starts from SAR 22, with four categories running up to SAR 93, and premium tickets available from SAR 187.

GrintaHub is your way to go if the listings on the official site are sold out. It operates as a ticket exchange and resale marketplace, giving fans an additional route to seats for this Group A fixture once official allocations are gone.

As with any host nation fixture at a major regional tournament, prices and availability can shift as matchday approaches, so locking in your seat sooner rather than later through the official channel is generally the safer option if you are working to a specific budget.

Saudi Arabia vs Iraq Gulf Cup: Everything you need to know

Saudi Arabia vs Iraq Form

Saudi Arabia have recorded one win, three draws, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their only victory came against Puerto Rico, winning 3-0, while their most recent outing ended in a 0-0 draw with Cabo Verde at the World Cup on June 27. They also drew 1-1 with Uruguay and 0-0 with Senegal, with their sole defeat a 4-0 loss to Spain. Across those five games, Saudi Arabia scored four goals and conceded five.

Iraq have lost four of their last five matches, with their only positive result a 1-1 draw with Spain in a friendly on June 4. Since then, they have suffered consecutive defeats, conceding 13 goals across three World Cup group games against Norway, France, and Senegal. Their most recent match ended 5-0 against Senegal on June 26. Iraq scored just two goals across the five-match run.

Saudi Arabia vs Iraq: Recent Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in the Gulf Cup on December 28, 2024, when Saudi Arabia beat Iraq 3-1. Before that, Iraq won 2-0 when the teams met at the Gulf Cup in January 2023. Across the five most recent head-to-head fixtures, Saudi Arabia have two wins to Iraq's two, with one match ending in a draw, and the sides have shared 13 goals across those meetings.

Saudi Arabia vs Iraq Standings