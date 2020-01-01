Sancho 'ready to play for Liverpool or Man Utd' but Freund warns he risks being another Jovic

The former Germany international admits a big-money move is likely to happen, but has used a Real Madrid flop as an example of how deals can go wrong

Jadon Sancho is “ready to play for or ”, admits Steffen Freund, but the winger has seen flop Luka Jovic held up as an example of how big-money moves can go wrong.

Back in the summer of 2019, after starring in the for , a international striker became one of the most sought-after talents in Europe.

A year on and another shining light within the German top-flight ranks is attracting admiring glances from across the continent.

Most of those are coming from , with Sancho being heavily linked with a switch to either Anfield or Old Trafford.

Former Dortmund midfielder Freund can appreciate why an England international that has enjoyed a meteoric rise to prominence would be wanted back in his homeland – with goals and assists aplenty continuing to be delivered in 2019-20.

Sancho is, however just 20 years of age – a year younger than Jovic was when he headed to – and there is a fear that he may be jumping too soon if a transfer is pushed through in the next window.

Freund told talkSPORT: “Jadon is ready to play for Liverpool or Man United, no question, because his stats are unbelievable. That shows that he can take the next step.

“In the Borussia Dortmund side with [Erling] Haaland, [Julian] Brandt improving, with Emre Can signing, with changing to a back three that suits Sancho.

“It would be good for him to play for Borussia Dortmund now and next year so that he will have more match time.

“He’s only 20, so why not play for Borussia Dortmund? We’re not talking about or Paderborn, we’re talking about Borussia Dortmund, one of the top 20 clubs in Europe.

“Remember Jovic, who moved to Real Madrid from Eintracht Frankfurt, he’s not playing. If you have an offer from Real Madrid you think, ‘I have to go’.

“No, you don’t have to go because the salaries in the Bundesliga are on a good level, too, not as much as Real Madrid or the Premier League, though.

“But you can earn good money and improve and not make too much of a big step at once.

“So for Jadon to move to Man United with that pressure, they are struggling to qualify for the , so maybe it’s better to stay another year in Dortmund.”

Freund has also suggested that those currently coveting Sancho’s signature may be best advised to wait on the tabling of any bids as financial implications of the coronavirus pandemic are likely to see asking prices drop across the board.

He added: “If the offer comes in and the people from Borussia Dortmund think it’s right then they will sell him.

“With the coronavirus, if something goes wrong in the Bundesliga and we can’t see football until the end the year, then it’s not the right moment to talk about players, they cost so much money.

“I think the price will drop anyway. All the clubs in are losing a lot of money.

“It’s not the same without money from tickets and sponsors and so it’ll be difficult to keep your best players.”