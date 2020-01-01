'Sancho like Neymar in his prime' - Ex-Man Utd star Hargreaves urges top clubs to sign 'special' Dortmund winger

A former Red Devil was full praise for the in-demand English winger after his performance against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League

Owen Hargreaves compared Jadon Sancho to Neymar after 's victory over , while urging top clubs across Europe to get their "cheque books out" and sign the teenage attacker.

Dortmund recorded a 2-1 victory over PSG in the first leg of their last-16 tie at Westfalenstadion on Tuesday night.

Erling Haaland opened the scoring for the home side midway through the second half, but the French champions equalised shortly after when Neymar found the back of the net after being set up by Kylian Mbappe.

Dortmund were not to be denied, however, as Haaland raced through on goal before firing an unstoppable left-footed shot past Keylor Navas with 13 minutes left on the clock.

Haaland rightfully stole the headlines after taking his tally to 11 goals in seven appearances for BVB since joining the club from Red Bull Salzburg in January, but Sancho was also a constant thorn in PSG's side.

The international was heavily involved in most of Dortmund's best moments, and Hargreaves was beaming in his assessment of the winger post-match.

“That performance from Sancho was like Neymar in his prime. Off the cuff. He was unplayable," the former ace told BT Sport.

“Get your cheque books out. Somebody go and sign that kid because he is special.”

Sancho has been heavily linked with a return to the Premier League this summer, with United, , and all thought to be interested in his services.

It has been reported that Dortmund will demand a fee within the region of £100 million ($130m) for a prized asset, who began his career in England with .

Hargeaves' sentiments were shared by fellow pundit and ex-Spurs midfielder Jermaine Jenas, who highlighted the fact that Sancho appears to be brimming with self-confidence at the moment.

“He showed maturity beyond his years," Jenas said. “He's a spearhead for them with what he brings, his lack of respect for the opposition.

"You always felt like he was going to do something tonight. That tells me he thinks he is the best player on the pitch.”

Sancho has scored 16 goals in 31 appearances across all competitions for Dortmund this season, and he received glowing praise from Neymar prior to their meeting in Europe's elite competition.

PSG will play host to BVB in the second leg at Parc des Princes on March 11, where they will be hoping to turn around the tie and reach the quarter-finals for the first time since 2016.