Samson Siasia: Fifa bans former Nigeria coach for life

The ex-Super Eagles star and handler was slapped with a life ban for agreeing to receive bribes for match fixing

Fifa has banned former coach Samson Siasia from all football activity for life after being found guilty of accepting to receive bribes in order to manipulate matches.

Siasia who led Nigeria U20 and Nigeria U23 teams to second-place finishes at the 2015 Fifa U20 World Cup and the 2008 Beijing Olympics was also fined CHF 50,000.

According to the world’s football ruling body, the 52-year-old breached the 2009 edition of the Fifa Code of Ethics after investigations began on February 11 this year.

“The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has found Mr Samson Siasia, a former official of the Nigeria Football Federation, guilty of having accepted that he would receive bribes in relation to the manipulation of matches in violation of the Fifa Code of Ethics,” wrote Fifa in a statement.

“The formal ethics proceedings against Mr Siasia were initiated on 11 February 2019 and stem from an extensive investigation into matches that Mr Wilson Raj Perumal attempted to manipulate for betting purposes.

“This large-scale investigation was conducted by Fifa via its competent departments and in cooperation with the relevant stakeholders and authorities.

“In its decision, the adjudicatory chamber found that Mr Siasia had breached art. 11 (Bribery) of the 2009 edition of the Fifa Code of Ethics and banned him for life from all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at both national and international level. In addition, a fine in the amount of CHF 50,000 has been imposed on Mr Siasia.

“The decision was notified to Mr Siasia today, the date on which the ban comes into force.”



Siasia is the second Nigerian tactician after Salisu Yusuf to have been punished as a result of involvement in bribery.