Salah admits ‘tough situation’ at Liverpool but backs ‘unbelievable group’ to turn form around

Mohamed Salah admits that Liverpool are in a “tough situation”, but he is backing an “unbelievable group” to deliver a reversal in fortune.

Reds have lacked consistency this season

Egyptian forward still doing the business

Still time to compete for trophies

WHAT HAPPENED? The Reds, who have put themselves in contention for just about every major honour over recent seasons, have found consistency hard to come by during an injury-hit 2022-23 campaign. Jurgen Klopp’s side sit ninth in the Premier League table as a result, 10 points adrift of the top four and Champions League qualification, and Salah concedes that collective standards need to be raised by a squad that boasts enough talent to play its way back into form.

WHAT THEY SAID: Salah has told Liverpool’s official website: “As I said before, we have a really good group. I've been in three or four teams - I know what's different between here and the other teams. We have an unbelievable group. We always try to help the young players, and the experienced ones always try to stay calm in the situation and just advise the young [players] to stay calm. It's hard, it's a tough situation, but I think we're going to go through that and make it better.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Salah has continued to do his bit for Liverpool this season, with the prolific Egyptian frontman registering another 17 goals across all competitions to lift him above the legendary Kenny Dalglish on the Reds’ all-time leading scorer list.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Liverpool will be back in action on Saturday when taking in a crunch clash with Chelsea at Anfield, with the underperforming Blues having also found momentum difficult to establish in the current campaign.