‘Salah, Mane & Firmino stronger together than apart’ – Owen calls on Liverpool trio to stay put

The ex-Reds striker admits a fearsome unit pieced together by Jurgen Klopp “just clicks”, with collective strength greater than individual ability

Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino should be shunning any interest shown from afar, says Michael Owen, with the trio told they are stronger as a unit than individuals.

The Reds have pieced together one of the most fearsome attacking units in world football.

Big money has been invested by those at Anfield, with Mane arriving from , Salah being snapped up from and Firmino lured away from .

Between them, a prolific trident have proved to be talismanic figures in a Liverpool side that has got back on the trophy trail in some style.

Their exploits have allowed and Club World Cup triumphs to be taken in, while Klopp’s side remain within touching distance of a long-awaited Premier League title.

Such ability has, however, been noted from outside of Merseyside, with the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona regularly being linked with raids on the Reds.

Owen can understand why heads may be turned, having left Liverpool for the Santiago Bernabeu in his own playing days, but believes Salah, Mane and Firmino should be looking to stay put.

He told BBC Radio 5 Live: “I just think this current three, a bit like the Liverpool team really, it just clicks.

“If you lifted individual players and put them into different teams within the Premier League would they be as good without each other?

“It is debatable and probably arguable that you would say no.

“This team just gels so well with each other and I think that the attacking players benefit so much from the full-backs that are really attacking players.

“The midfielders give a really solid foundation. I just think everything gels so well.

“To the eye, this three probably beat most attacking units over the years.”

Salah, with two Premier League Golden Boots to his name, has registered 91 goals through 144 appearances for Liverpool.

Mane has taken in 161 outings for the Reds and hit the target on 77 occasions.

Firmino, who is more noted for his hard work than end product, also has 77 efforts to his name but from 235 games – with the Brazilian taking in his fifth season at Anfield.