Saka forced off injured in first half of Arsenal's Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest

Bukayo Saka was forced off in the first half of Arsenal's Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest after picking up an injury.

Saka starts against Forest

Forced off in first half

Replaced by Reiss Nelson

WHAT HAPPENED? Arsenal lost Saka to injury after just 27 minutes of Sunday's Premier League clash with Nottingham Forest. The winger was fouled by Renan Lodi in the first minute and then took another kick before going down and deciding he could not continue. Mikel Arteta replaced the forward with Reiss Nelson.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Saka's injury will be of concern to both Arsenal and England. The 21-year-old had earlier picked up his fifth Premier League assist of the season when he found Gabriel Martinelli for the opening goal. Three Lions manager Gareth Southgate will also be sweating on his fitness ahead of the World Cup in Qatar which starts next month.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT? Both Southgate and Arteta will be eagerly awaiting an update on Saka's injury status after the game.