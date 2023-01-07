'What the f*ck is happening?!' - Ryan Reynolds reacts as Wrexham pull off incredible FA Cup upset in seven-goal thriller

Wrexham pulled off a huge shock in the FA Cup on Saturday by knocking out Coventry in a thrilling game which amazed the club's American owner.

WHAT HAPPENED? Wrexham owner and Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds couldn't believe his eyes after seeing his side race into a 2-0 lead against Championship side Coventry in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday. Goals from Sam Dalby and Elliot Lee put the Welsh side in charge of the match and left Reynolds making it plain on social media just how pleasantly surprised he was by his team.

Instagram

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The National League side went on to win a thrilling match 4-3 to ensure they will be in the draw for the fourth round for the first time since 2000. Wrexham supporters were clearly in dreamland at the final whistle in Coventry.

WHAT NEXT FOR WREXHAM? The draw for the fourth round of the tournament will take place on Sunday ahead of the tie between Manchester City and Chelsea.