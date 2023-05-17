Ryan Reynolds claims Wrexham have the best locker room vibes in all of sports as Red Dragons co-owner makes ‘Three Musketeers’ reference

Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds boasted that the club have the best locker room atmosphere in sports, from players to coaches and staff.

Wrexham have surged in popularity

Gained promotion to League Two

Reynolds credits club culture

WHAT HAPPENED? The Hollywood star has been personally involved in club operations this season, often attending games, talking to players and helping promote the organisation. He also participated in Wrexham's promotion parade before sending the players on a trip to Las Vegas as a reward for their on-field accomplishments. From his time around the team, he claimed there is no better locker room atmosphere in sports.

This article contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links, we may earn a commission.

WHAT THEY SAID: "The thing I'm probably most proud about, the culture around the club, is I think we have the best locker room in all of sports," Reynolds told Fearless In Devotion. "I really do. That dressing room is full of people whose integrity matches their abilities on the field and who genuinely have that Three Musketeers 'All for one and one for all' sentiment which I know has been abused in sports for so many years but I really see it practised day in and day out, the players, the staff, the ground crew, the supporters - all of which contributes to a healthy locker room."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This isn't the first hyperbolic claim from Reynolds, who previously touted striker Paul Mullin as a world-class player. While Wrexham indeed appeared to have excellent vibes that propelled them to domestic success, the same can probably be said for hundreds if not thousands of sports teams around the planet. But credit to Reynolds for playing the hype man role to perfection.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? Wrexham are expected to be busy in the transfer market this summer but will try to bring in players who won't disrupt their positive locker room culture.