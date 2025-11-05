How to watch Rutgers vs Rider NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (0-0) will open their season on Wednesday when they host the Rider Broncs (0-1), with the action set to air on BTN.

Rutgers is coming off a 15–17 campaign last year, finishing 11th in the Big Ten with an 8–12 record in conference play. The Scarlet Knights were solid at home with an 11–5 mark but struggled on the road, going just 3–8 away from Piscataway.

Rider enters this matchup looking to regroup after a tough 87–53 defeat at Virginia to start the season. In that game, the Broncs shot 43.0% from the floor and 31.2% from three-point range while converting 72.2% of their free throws. They hauled in 34 rebounds, handed out 12 assists, and turned the ball over 11 times. Rider also posted seven fast-break points and scored 16 points in the paint but couldn’t keep pace with the Cavaliers’ offensive surge.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Rutgers vs Rider NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Rutgers vs Rider: Date and tip-off time

The Scarlett Knights will face off against the Broncs in an exciting NCAAM game on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, at 6:00 pm ET or 3:00 pm PT at Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway, NJ.

Date Wednesday, November 5, 2025 Tip-off Time 6:00 pm ET or 3:00 pm PT Venue Jersey Mike’s Arena Location Piscataway, NJ

How to watch Rutgers vs Rider on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between Rutgers and Broncs live on Big Ten Network nationally. Streaming options are available on Fubo, which offers a FREE trial to new subscribers.

Rutgers vs Rider team news & key performers

Rutgers Scarlett Knights team news

Last season, Rutgers put up 77.0 points per game on offense, ranking 90th nationally, but their defense struggled, giving up 77.6 points per contest, which placed them 319th in the country. The Scarlet Knights shot 44.6% from the field (173rd) and 32.9% from three-point range (243rd). From the free-throw line, they connected on 71.8% of their attempts (198th). Rutgers also averaged 35.3 rebounds (133rd), 12.9 assists (235th), and 10.9 turnovers (100th) per game, showcasing a solid but inconsistent offensive rhythm.

Dylan Harper carried the offensive load for Rutgers, leading the team with 19.4 points per game to go along with 4.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists. Airious Bailey wasn’t far behind, chipping in 17.6 points, 7.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per outing, while Lathan Sommerville added valuable depth with 8.2 points and 4.1 boards per contest.

Rider Broncs team news

For Rider, the starting lineup featured Cole McCabe, Davis Bynum, Mohamad Diallo, Flash Burton, and Zion Cruz. Burton was the bright spot in their last game, posting 17 points and six rebounds while shooting 46.2% from the field. Cruz added seven points and two rebounds, though he connected on just 33.3% of his attempts.