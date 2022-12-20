Ronaldo transfer questions provoke angry response from Sporting boss Amorim: 'I've been asked 500 times!'

Sporting boss Ruben Amorim has reacted angrily to more questions regarding a possible move for Cristiano Ronaldo, saying: “I’ve been asked 500 times!”

WHAT HAPPENED? The five-time Ballon d’Or winner, who began his professional playing career in Lisbon, has become a free agent after being released by Premier League heavyweights Manchester United. A return to his roots has been speculated on for the legendary 37-year-old, amid talk of alternative options in England and Saudi Arabia being considered, but Sporting are growing tired of speculation that Ronaldo has never been asked to address himself.

WHAT THEY SAID: Amorim snapped back when quizzed on Ronaldo after Sporting's Taca de Liga quarter-final win over Braga on Monday, stating: “Ronaldo was in Qatar, they had the opportunity to ask him and they didn't. I've been asked 500 times and I already answered.”

The 37-year-old tactician said of the endless Ronaldo rumours back in October: “Everybody in Sporting dreams of the return for Cristiano but we don't have the money to pay his wages.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sporting president Federico Varandas has previously stated: “Ruben Amorim vetoed the return? Of course not. It was never even a topic or was on the table. There was never a conversation with me, with Hugo Viana or Amorim. This topic never existed. I know it sells a lot in the press.”

Meanwhile, sporting director Hugo Viana has said of Ronaldo’s next move: “He can decide where he can go. But you never know the future…so whatever he decides, let’s see.”

WHAT NEXT? Ronaldo has endured a testing 2022-23 campaign, with a bit-part role at United and explosive interview which led to his departure from Old Trafford followed by more bench duty and questions of his value to Portugal's cause at the World Cup finals in Qatar.