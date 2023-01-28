Cristiano Ronaldo has responded to being filmed when entering a restaurant by whipping out his phone and pretending to get his own footage.

Ronaldo goes out in Riyadh

Filmed by diners at a restaurant

Reacts by whipping out his phone

WHAT HAPPENED? Ronaldo attracts attention wherever he goes and it was no different when he attended a restaurant in Riyadh with partner Georgina Rodriguez. The superstar was spotted as soon as he entered the building, with diners jumping on their phones to grab a video of the Al-Nassr star. Ronaldo responded in kind by mimicking them before heading to his own table.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo does have previous when it comes to mobile phones. The forward was cautioned by police for smashing an Everton supporter's phone earlier this season. The Portuguese superstar was also hit with a two-match ban which saw his eagerly-anticipated Al-Nassr debut delayed.

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? The superstar is yet score for Al-Nassr in his first two games and was blamed by manager Rudi Garcia for his team's Saudi Super Cup exit last time out. Ronaldo will be back in action on the pitch for Al-Nassr on Friday against Al Fateh in the Saudi Pro League.