Ronaldo or Messi? Mbappe can't choose between the GOATs as he makes impossible 'mother-father' comparison

The Frenchman plays alongside the Argentine legend while his childhood hero was the Manchester United forward

Kylian Mbappe insists he can't decide between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as to who is the greatest of all time.

The French forward currently plays in a devastating front line that consists of himself, Neymar and Messi but he has been very clear in his admiration for Ronaldo as a child. Messi and Ronaldo have 12 Ballon d'Or awards between them and for many it is almost impossible to separate the two.

What has Mbappe said about Messi and Ronaldo?

Mbappe struggled to separate the two saying: "Every year I wondered who would win the Ballon d’Or, Messi or Cristiano. Who do I prefer? It's like choosing between your father or your mother, you can't.

"As for all those of my generation, the Ballon d'Or is inevitably associated with the battle between Leo and Cristiano. Digging really deep into my memory, I also remember a little bit Ronaldinho (a Ballon d'Or winner in 2005).

"But, frankly, everything is crushed by the greedy two! They have shared the prize for so long. Every year, like everyone else, I wondered which one of them would get it. Looking back, that battle was pretty crazy.

"On ceremony days, it was fun to watch them when they were next to each other. And trying to figure out from their faces which one looked more angry or upset because they knew they didn't win."

In stats: Messi vs Ronaldo