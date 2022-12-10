Ronaldo benched again! Santos sticks with hat-trick hero Ramos for Morocco World Cup showdown

Cristiano Ronaldo has been left out again as Fernando Santos sticks with Goncalo Ramos for Portugal's World Cup quarter-final against Morocco.

Benched for round of 16 against Switzerland

Benfica's Ramos bagged hat-trick

21-year-old keeps Ronaldo out again

WHAT HAPPENED? Portugal's talisman reacted badly to coming off in their final group fixture against South Korea, with Fernando Santos taking exception to Ronaldo's antics. The decision was made to bench Ronaldo against the Swiss and his time among the substitutes is set to continue as Santos names the same side that beat Murat Yakin's side 6-1.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Santos sends Ronaldo a message once again by leaving him out of Portugal's first World Cup quarter-final since 2006. It would normally be expected that would Ronaldo start a game of such magnitude but, after Ramos' stunning hat-trick last time out, the 37-year-old can have no real complaints.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty Images

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR RONALDO? While he starts on the bench against Morocco, it's highly likely he'll play some part in the quarter-final tie. He'll be hoping to help Portugal through to their first semi-final since 2006 in which they'll play either England or France.