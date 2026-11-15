Ronaldinho turns back the clock at 46 as the Brazil legend ends his 11-year exile with a stunning Ravenna comeback

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Ronaldinho turned back the clock on Sunday, ending 11 years away from professional football with a sensational comeback for Ravenna at the age of 46. The Brazil legend started the Serie C derby against Forli in front of a sold-out crowd, showed flashes of his old magic and played a key part in the opening goal before being substituted at half-time.

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Ronaldinho starts for Ravenna in Forli derby

Ronaldinho made his long-awaited comeback on Sunday, starting for Ravenna in their Serie C derby against Forli at a sold-out Stadio Bruno Benelli. The Brazilian had not played since leaving Fluminense in 2015, and came out of retirement for the third-tier club he joined as an investor in August.

According to BBC Sport, he trained with his new team-mates only once, on Saturday, before the game. A team graphic had placed him on the left, but he spent most of his 45 minutes in a central role.

Ronaldinho plays key part in Donati opener

There were plenty of bright touches from the former Barcelona star, and he was involved in the opening goal. Ronaldinho held off a defender before playing the pass that came before the assist for Giulio Donati, who drove in a shot from outside the box.

He had already carved out an earlier chance for the defender, swinging in a corner that Donati met with a header, only to see it saved. Ronaldinho was then substituted at the break, ending an outing that was streamed in several countries around the world.

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Dida joins Ronaldinho amid half-time frenzy

The interval brought a media circus, with journalists surrounding Ronaldinho, and Dida, his former team-mate with Brazil and AC Milan, joined him on the pitch. A temporary stand, named the R10 after his famous shirt number, had been built for the fixture.

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In his prime, Ronaldinho won the 2002 World Cup with Brazil, the 2006 Champions League with Barcelona, and league titles with Barca and Milan. He also claimed the Ballon d'Or and FIFA World Player of the Year award in 2005, and played for Paris Saint-Germain, Gremio, Flamengo, Atletico Mineiro, Fluminense and Queretaro.

Will Ronaldinho play for Ravenna again?

Ronaldinho scored 299 goals in his career and had hoped to reach 300 in Ravenna colours, with the plan being for him to take a penalty had the hosts been awarded one.

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Whether he gets another chance remains unclear, as it is not yet known if he will play again for Ravenna, who sit second in their Serie C group.