Ronaldinho's son officially signs for Barcelona after 'very great pressure' warning from Joan Laporta

Ronaldinho's son, Joao Mendes, has officially signed for Barcelona after turning 18 years old on February 25.

Mendes officially signs for Barcelona

Had been on trial with the club in January

Laporta warned of 'very great pressure' on the teenager

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian legend's son, who underwent a successful trial period in January, finally put pen to paper with Barca on Thursday, and will now begin his journey in the club's famed La Masia academy ranks. Mendes started his career at Flamengo before turning out for Vasco de Gama and Boavista-RJ at youth level. In 2019, he impressed the scouts of Cruzeiro with his quick feet and signed a six-year contract with the club. After spending three years with the Brazilian outfit, Mendes decided to terminate that deal and take on a trial at Barca, who have now formally presented him as an U19s player.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mendes will hope to follow in the footsteps of his legendary father, who won two La Liga titles and the Champions League at Barca, and also became a Ballon d'Or winner. However, Joan Laporta has warned that the club will have to manage the weight of expectations on Mendes carefully.

"The pressure that the boy has is very great, because Ronaldinho was one of the best in history. The son has pressure, but it is the job of our coaches to develop his skills," the Barca president said earlier in February at a Mundo Deportivo gala.

Ronaldinho himself has expressed excitement over his son's arrival at Barca, while also pledging to spend more time around the club. He added at the same event: "Barcelona is part of my life. Wherever I go I take Barcelona with me. With the arrival of my son at Barcelona I will be more present than ever."

WHAT NEXT? After officially signing for Barcelona, Mendes will now focus on earning a regular place in their U19s side, who are due to face Girona Juvenil A in their next league game this weekend.