Ronaldinho: I will be more present at Barcelona with my son joining!

Barcelona legend Ronaldinho promised to spend more time around the club as he confirmed his 17-year-old son is joining their youth ranks.

WHAT HAPPENED? Joao Mendes, the son of Ronaldinho, terminated his contract with Cruzeiro to go on trial at Barcelona last month. The trial was successful enough for him to sign full-time, and he will now be a part of the club's youth system.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Barca is part of my life, and with the arrival of my son in the academy, I will be more present," Ronaldinho told Mundo Deportivo.

He added: "I have many friends within Barca, Xavi included, and I hope that they can win the league."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mendes now gets to develop at a famed academy while experiencing life at a club Ronaldinho headlined for many years.

WHAT NEXT FOR BARCELONA? The senior team, currently top of La Liga, are next in action on Sunday against Villarreal.