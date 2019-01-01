Romero retains Man Utd ambition despite De Gea competition

The Argentina international has had to make peace with a back-up role with the Red Devils, but is planning to stick around and chase down trophies

Sergio Romero faces fierce competition for places at from David de Gea, but the Argentine is planning to stick around at Old Trafford and “keeping winning things here”.

The presence of one of the very best goalkeepers on the planet has forced a South American shot-stopper to fill back-up duties throughout his time in .

His outings have largely been restricted to domestic cup and European competition, but he has always proved to be an able deputy when called upon.

Romero claims to have no issue with his standing in the Red Devils squad, with there a desire on his part to honour a contract through to 2021 and compete for more major honours.

He told United Review: “I’m 32 now and I train like I was just 20.

“Even though I’m 32 I train and put in the same effort as I did when I was just 20 full of the hopes of making a career as a professional player.

“I haven’t changed at all, in anything, and let’s hope that in the years I have left at the club I can show the fans that I’m still here and able to do a job and that I feel very much at ease and very happy at this club. And I want to try and keep winning things here.”

While Romero has been denied a regular role at United, he has collected 28 clean sheets from the 47 appearances he has taken in.

He is rightly proud of that record, with his hard work being rewarded as he prepares to step back in for a meeting with Partizan Belgrade on Thursday.

Romero added: “It makes me feel relaxed, and it makes me happy too.



“In spite of not playing so regularly, the sheer hard work you put in every single day is still there.”

“We all work extremely hard - myself and Lee [Grant] alongside David [De Gea] - every single day. We know that we are fit and ready to play whenever we are called upon.



“The fact that I have kept a clean sheet in roughly half or just over half of however many games makes me feel really pleased and gives me peace of mind. It makes me believe that anything can happen and that all I have to do is keep working hard and wait for my opportunities.”

After their latest European clash, United will switch their attention to their final Premier League fixture before the international break, with set to arrive at Old Trafford on Sunday.