'I could see it in his eyes' - Romeo Lavia reveals how Chelsea legend Eden Hazard is fueling his Stamford Bridge resurgence

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Romeo Lavia has opened up on the significant impact Chelsea icon Eden Hazard is having on his career as he finally finds his feet at Stamford Bridge. The young Belgian midfielder revealed that a recent encounter with his legendary compatriot has provided him with a fresh wave of inspiration during his most consistent run in the first team.

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Hazard returns to inspire Blues victory

Chelsea secured a commanding 2-0 Premier League victory over Manchester United on Saturday, but a familiar face in the crowd made the occasion even more special for Lavia. Former Blues talisman Hazard was in attendance at Stamford Bridge, heading down to the pitch to greet the squad after the final whistle.

Hazard, who scored 110 goals and won two league titles during his memorable seven-year spell in west London, has maintained a close relationship with his younger compatriot. For Lavia, crossing paths with the 35-year-old provided a welcome boost amid a highly encouraging personal run of form.

Lavia reveals special connection with Chelsea icon

Speaking to Chelsea's official website, Lavia detailed exactly what the post-match encounter meant to him. The midfielder highlighted Hazard's ongoing mentorship and the distinct pride the retired winger showed following the weekend triumph.

"He's a very important figure for me," Lavia explained. "We speak quite a lot. It was good to see him out here and I could see in his eyes he was happy for me and proud. It gives me that extra motivation."

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Overcoming injury woes to establish momentum

The Belgian international endured a torrid spell following his £53 million ($71.4m) transfer from Southampton in 2023. Persistent injuries severely restricted his minutes, but he has now featured in every Premier League matchday squad this term. Crucially, the 22-year-old has just completed back-to-back 90-minute appearances against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup and United in the league.

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"As long as I feel good, I will do everything possible to help the team get results," Lavia stated. "I'm feeling good, so I am very happy with my performance.

"I'm still young and there are a lot of areas I can improve. We try to tick them off during the week. It's a process. All I can say is the work we are doing with all the people at the club is going well so far. It's just about keeping it going and hopefully we can continue this way."

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Sustaining a push for the top four

Chelsea's promising start under Xabi Alonso has them sitting in fourth place, with 16 points from nine matches. Lavia's resurgence is a timely asset for the manager, especially with the midfielder recently earning a hard-fought recall to the Belgium national team.

The Blues will look to solidify their top-four credentials when they travel to face basement club Sunderland on Sunday. Following the upcoming international break, they return to Stamford Bridge for a crucial clash against Leeds, where Lavia will aim to continue his dominant midfield displays.