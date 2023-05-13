That's prime Romelu Lukaku greatness! Inter striker boxes off Sassuolo defender before unleashing screamer in top-four turning point

Inter striker Romelu Lukaku scored his best goal in years with a long-range laser against Sassuolo on Saturday - and it came at an important time.

Inter fighting for top four

Lukaku has disappointed this year

On-loan striker delivers in big moment

WHAT HAPPENED? Lukaku received a pass with his back to the target, and it didn't appear to be a particularly threatening position. But he used his big frame to back down his marker and create space before whipping around to rocket a shot past the goalkeeper.

His goal put his team up 1-0 before half-time. A win would send Inter five points clear of fifth place and virtually lock up their Champions League qualification hopes.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lukaku is on loan from Chelsea and faces an uncertain future, but his critical goal on Saturday could completely change the perception of his second tenure at San Siro. Plus, he could contribute to a Champions League trophy if Inter maintain their aggregate advantage in the semi-final and stage an upset of the winner of Manchester City vs Real Madrid.

More to come...