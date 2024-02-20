This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Roman Reigns belt Getty Images
Renuka Odedra

Roman Reigns hints at appearance in Perth for WWE Elimination Chamber

Could we see the Tribal Chief in Perth?

With the WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth drawing close on February 24, Roman Reigns has hinted at a potential appearance at the event.

Watch the 2024 WWE Elimination Chamber on Peacock
The WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth is on the roadmap to one of the biggest WWE events of the year - Wrestlemania 40. Although Roman Reigns is not on the official match card - we could see the Tribal Chief show up anyway.

A video posted to social media platform X shows Roman Reigns and Paul Hayman talking about the WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth event. When Reigns asks Hayman if he needs to go, he says no.

But, after learning that Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes would be appearing on the Grayson Waller Effect - he says, "﻿‘the only thing coming out of their mouth should be acknowledging me."

Reigns isn't advertised as going to the WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth, but this video could all be part of a surprise element... or not. Either way, we'll see what happens this Saturday.

At the 2024 WWE Royal Rumble, Reigns retained his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against  LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton.

What's the WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth match card looking like?

Rhea Ripley WWEGetty Images

The WWE Elimination Chamber, which is taking place in Perth, Australia, already has some tasty match-ups, including an Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship Match between the New Catch Republic and The Judgment Day.

There will also be a Women's World Championship Match between Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax, as well as the standard men's and women's Elimination Chamber matches.

How can I watch the WWE Elimination Chamber: Perth event?

In the United States, you can watch WWE Elimination Chamber on pay-per-view through NBC’s Peacock TV service.

Watch the 2024 WWE Elimination Chamber on Peacock in the US
In the UK, you can watch the show with TNT on TNT Sports Box Office.

Watch the 2024 WWE Elimination Chamber on TNT Sports in the UK
In Australia, you can catch all the WWE Elimination Chamber action live on Kayo Sports.

Watch WWE Elimination Chamber on Kayo Sports in Australia
How can I get tickets to Elimination Chamber: Perth?

Tickets for the WWE Elimination Chamber in Perth are available to buy now from Ticketmaster. Ticket prices range from $50 and can go as high as $3,000.

There are still plenty of tickets left - so if you love WWE, this is your chance to see some of its best superstars.

Buy WWE Elimination Chamber tickets at Ticketmaster
